Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000.

NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $45.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $46.15.

