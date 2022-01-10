SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

