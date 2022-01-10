Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 25.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,892. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $261.53 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.68.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

