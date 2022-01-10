Keybank National Association OH Has $718,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waters were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Waters by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Waters by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters stock opened at $347.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

