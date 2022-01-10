Xponance Inc. Sells 197 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at $49,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at $42,948,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 210.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 20.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,581,000 after buying an additional 388,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,887,000 after buying an additional 288,614 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TKR opened at $74.07 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

