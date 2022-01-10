Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,234 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Discovery by 441.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 275.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $30.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

