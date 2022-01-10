Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
UMC opened at $11.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.68.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
Recommended Story: No Load Funds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).
Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.