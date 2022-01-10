Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

UMC opened at $11.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

