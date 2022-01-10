Xponance Inc. Invests $516,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 76.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 108.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $167,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

