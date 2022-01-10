Truist Financial Corp Has $7.70 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,688 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 108.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $56.64 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

