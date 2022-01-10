Swiss National Bank Sells 25,700 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Aramark worth $29,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,424 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 90.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aramark by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth about $2,898,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aramark by 411.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 363,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 292,567 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -104.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

