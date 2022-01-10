Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Nuance Communications worth $34,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,393,000 after buying an additional 538,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $207,720,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $114,372,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $108,880,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,989,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,316,000 after buying an additional 1,427,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $5,486,336.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.06 on Monday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

