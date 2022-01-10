DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of DaVita worth $31,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DaVita by 4.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 36.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

NYSE DVA opened at $111.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.45. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

