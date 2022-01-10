-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

PLAN opened at $44.25 on Friday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,724 shares of company stock worth $6,426,067. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 47.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 95.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 29.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

