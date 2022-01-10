Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Limestone Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMST shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $128.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.71. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

