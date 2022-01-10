Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Rapid7 worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $162,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,316 shares of company stock worth $11,400,482. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $100.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

