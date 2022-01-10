$1.01 EPS Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.08. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

