Garrison Point Advisors LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,209 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.34.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $314.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.11 and a 200-day moving average of $306.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.03 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

