Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,441.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

RUTH stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.32.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.