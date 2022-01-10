Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Sells $266,986.16 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $266,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MRTX opened at $132.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $225.46.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRTX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

