Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,869 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Chimera Investment worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 277.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 93,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

