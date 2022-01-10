Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSE AHT opened at $10.46 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The company has a market cap of $354.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($45.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

