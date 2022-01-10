PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 119.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 26,108 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 269,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 68,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $81.65 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.19.

