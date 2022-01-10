Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTB. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after buying an additional 3,999,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 740,847 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,391,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Connect Biopharma by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Connect Biopharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNTB stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

CNTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Connect Biopharma from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

