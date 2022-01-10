PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

IART opened at $65.86 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

