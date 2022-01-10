Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,073 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. FMR LLC grew its position in General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $62.27 on Monday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

