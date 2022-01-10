Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,644 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Weis Markets worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 19.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $66.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

In other Weis Markets news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

