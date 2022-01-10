Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,878 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Gannett worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gannett by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gannett by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gannett by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gannett stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $720.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $800.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

