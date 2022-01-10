Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,320 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

BNL opened at $24.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.97%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.