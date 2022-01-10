Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 16.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 34.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of O stock opened at $71.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.92%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

