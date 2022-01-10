Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367,836 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 157,749 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Huntington Bancshares worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 20,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

