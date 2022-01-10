Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 71,795 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,795 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $21,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $440,786,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.1% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 149.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 886,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,673,000 after buying an additional 531,689 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 15.6% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $150.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.85.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist cut their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

