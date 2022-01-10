Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $176.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

