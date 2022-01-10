iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $145,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.16 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

