Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $684,000 Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SandRidge Energy worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SD. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $399.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.92.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.58 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

