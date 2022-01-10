Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,037 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,157,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,711,000.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KCE opened at $102.57 on Monday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $73.88 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average of $100.18.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.