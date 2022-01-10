Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,634,000 after acquiring an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $128.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

