Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HESM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of HESM opened at $28.63 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 8.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

