Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Bio-Techne worth $19,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,260,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,680,902,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after buying an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,512,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,684,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Shares of TECH opened at $415.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $311.03 and a one year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

