Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.71 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,018 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.69 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

