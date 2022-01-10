Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

BAH opened at $87.41 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.