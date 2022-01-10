Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Repligen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $2,925,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Repligen by 26.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 38.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 125.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth $287,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $206.79 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

