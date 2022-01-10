Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 934,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CNCE opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,834 shares of company stock valued at $62,037. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,498 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNCE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

