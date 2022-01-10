Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

