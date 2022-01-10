Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,100 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,542,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $74.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.91. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $74.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.