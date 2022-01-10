Investec Group (LON:INVP) Sets New 12-Month High at $425.40

Investec Group (LON:INVP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 425.40 ($5.73) and last traded at GBX 424.50 ($5.72), with a volume of 210155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.90 ($5.70).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 379.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 323.93.

Get Investec Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Investec Group’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In related news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 18,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.92), for a total transaction of £67,557.85 ($91,036.05).

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.