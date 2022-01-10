PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,424,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.87.

Shares of PPG opened at $167.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.