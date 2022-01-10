Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 427.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 65.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,752 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 216.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,973 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $69,534,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after acquiring an additional 994,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 96.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,631,000 after acquiring an additional 788,010 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $71.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

