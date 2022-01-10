Brokerages Expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million.
Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,287,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
