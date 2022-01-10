Brokerages Expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,287,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.