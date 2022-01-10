-$1.13 EPS Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.01). DarioHealth reported earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $11.34 on Friday. DarioHealth has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $31.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $187.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.28.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

