PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

